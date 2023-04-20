Walter B. Paolozzi Jr., age 71 of North Kingstown and Warwick, passed away at home on Friday, April 14, 2023. He was the husband of Lauré (Sharkey) Paolozzi for 44 years. Born in Warwick, Walter was the beloved only child of the late Walter B. Paolozzi Sr. and Gloria D. (Curci) Paolozzi.
He was a graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School and Grahm College.
Walter was employed by Almacs for 25 years. He began his career with AT&T, New England Telephone, and later Verizon where he retired as a lineman after over 20 years.
Walter was an avid enthusiast of the outdoors and loved working and enjoying his land with his children, grandchildren, granddogs, family, and friends. He enjoyed trips to the beach with his granddog Dolcé. His love of nature was evident in his talent as a photographer. He received public recognition for many of his beautiful photographs, which he generously gifted to others.
Walter was the loving father of Jennifer Paolozzi (husband, Thomas Grinchell) and Daniel B. Paolozzi (girlfriend Kaitlin Sweeney); and devoted grandfather of Owen B. Paolozzi, Nicholas C. Grinchell, and Gino T. Grinchell. He is also survived by his Uncle Edward Paolozzi, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Walter’s funeral will be held from the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown on Friday, April 21 at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. A live streaming of the Mass may be found at https://livestream.com/stm/stm-funeral. His interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Save the Bay, 100 Save The Bay Dr., Providence, RI 02905; https://savebay.org/get-involved/donate/
Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home online for information and online condolences at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.