Catherine M. Johnson

Catherine M. “Kay” Johnson, 88, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on March 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Einar A. Johnson. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Carlin & Loretta (Sullivan) Carlin.
Kay was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Nànny.” She was a Communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church. She enjoyed summering in Matunuck, bowling, golfing, and spending time at Newfound Lake in New Hampshire.
She leaves her loving sons, Kevin E. Johnson & his wife Kim of Hollis, NH and Kurtis J. Johnson & his fiancée Pamela Quinn of West Warwick. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Kelli, Kristin, Kaitlin, & Kristopher Johnson, all of New Hampshire. She was the sister of the late Loretta Carlin, Doris Flood, Joseph Carlin, Buddy Carlin, & Edward Carlin.
Her Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 84 Exeter Road, Exeter. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
