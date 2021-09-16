Marie A. Champion (Pucella), 87, of South Kingstown, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was the wife of the late John S. Champion. They were married 52 years before his passing. Born and raised in Peace Dale (Rocky Brook), she was a daughter of the late Luke and Henrietta (Caldamone) Pucella.
Marie worked for the South Kingstown Recreation Department for 30 years; as a Preschool Teacher for the Creative Activities program, and then a Senior Citizen Coordinator before retiring in 2007. She was a 50 year Honary member of the Arbutus Garden Club, and a long time Treasurer. Marie was among the first baptized at St. Francis of Assisi, Wakefield, and was proud to say she was a parishioner her entire life.
She is survived by her four loving children, Jennifer Gray and her husband Donald of Wakefield, Carol Moore and her husband Charles of Exeter, James Champion and his wife Alicia Verdi of Wakefield, and Amy Davis and her husband Stephen of Kingston, and her sisters Carolyn Brown of Charlestown, Sister Madeline Pucella, CP and sister in law Norma Pucella. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Pucella and brother in law, Robert Brown. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The family is grateful she was able to meet her newest great grandchild just weeks before her passing.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Monday September 13 at St. Francis of Assisi in Wakefield. Burial took place in St. Francis Cemetery in Peace Dale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield, RI, 02879. For guest book and condolences please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
