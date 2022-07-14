Joseph C. Whaley, Jr., 86, of Narragansett, passed away at home Friday, July 1, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie “Midge” Whaley for 65 years. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Joseph C. Whaley, Sr. and Lily (Sohm) Whaley. He was predeceased by his brothers Howard and Babe and his sisters Virginia and Marise. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Joe was a lifelong commercial fisherman out of Point Judith. He started with the f/v Virginia Marise, which he bought from his father and ran until he was called into the US Army. When he returned from the Army, he bought f/v E. Carl Rice Jr., which he ran for 35 years, often with his wife Midge as his crew. He later ran the trap boat Amelia Bucolo and, once again, f/v Virginia Marise when it returned to Point Judith 50 years later.
In retirement, Joe enjoyed handicapping thoroughbred horse races and visiting the casinos. Joe was always available with advice for young fishermen, whether it be how to fix a knot or how to pick a horse.
He will be missed around the docks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Point Judith Fisherman’s Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 386, Narragansett, RI 02879.
Services will be private.
