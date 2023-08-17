Georgina (Corbett) Lacy, 75, of Naples, Florida, and South Kingstown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 15. She was the beloved wife of Kevin Lacy for more than 40 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Lauren Fusaro of North Providence, Rhode Island, and Kimberly Fusaro and her husband, Rory Tischler, of Maplewood, New Jersey; her grandchildren, Emmett and Clara Tischler; and her sister, Paula Richert, of Newberry, Florida.
Georgina earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island and her master's degree from Bryant College. After graduating from college, she worked in various internal auditing positions and earned the certified internal auditor designation. After having her children, she pivoted to a career in real estate. She became the sales manager of Bay Realty in 1988 and remained there until her retirement in 2019.
Upon retirement, she and her husband spent the majority of their time at their Florida home, where she made many new friends and spent much of her time playing pickleball, canasta, and mahjong. They continued spending their summers and holidays in Rhode Island, where she enjoyed baking cookies with her grandchildren, and being with her longtime college friends, her card friends, and her friends from Bay Realty.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, where she had been a volunteer since 2013.
