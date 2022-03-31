Joan G. Carmichael

Joan Gail Carmichael, born May 8, 1939, died peacefully in her sleep on March 7, 2022 in Parker, Colorado. She was born and brought up in North Kingstown until moving to Kentucky and then Colorado a few years ago to be closer to family. Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Doris Gardiner, her husband Delbert Junior Carmichael, her daughter Teri Carmichael Young and her sister Nancy Gardiner Tardiff. Gail is survived by her daughter Pam Carmichael, her grandson David Carmichael and his wife Riley, her grandson Ryan Young and her brother Gary Gardiner and his wife Cibby.
Gail graduated in 1956 from North Kingstown High School. She married “Hoagie” Carmichael in 1958 and after their children left for school she went to work at the North Kingstown Town Hall, retiring over 30 years later as the Recorder of Deeds.
Gail walked everyday through and around Wickford and became affectionately known as “The Walkin Lady”. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Church and volunteered in the summers as a docent for The Old Narraganset Church in Wickford.
Gail was an avid animal lover, and especially enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cat Suki . In memory of Gail, a donation to any animal shelter would be appreciated. The burial was private.
