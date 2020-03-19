Harry B. Tucker, 86, of Kingston, passed away Sunday. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Cook) Tucker for 60 years.
Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the late James and Anna (Fisher) Tucker.
Mr. Tucker was employed by Kenyon Piece & Dye Works for 43 years, retiring in 1995, and he also had been employed by the University of Rhode Island for 30 years. He served honorably in the United States Army, and he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Narragansett.
Besides his wife he is survived by a son, James B Tucker of Westerly; a daughter Debra Tucker Gavaghan of Topeka, KS; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and a sister Kathy Dame of North Stonington, CT. He was the brother of the late Jean Hange.
Due to the State of Rhode Island restriction of public gatherings, funeral services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
