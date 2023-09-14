Carolyn C. Traxler, 91, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Sterling Village in Sterling, MA. Carolyn was born in Oakdale, LA on September 2, 1932 to Eula and Yvon Cain. Carolyn grew up in Port Arthur, TX, graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and later earned a B.A. at the University of Rhode Island.
Carolyn married her husband Richard in 1952 and they enjoyed 58 years together living in Texas, Louisiana and Rhode Island with their three daughters.
While Carolyn worked as an Executive Secretary in various companies, she found her true calling as a volunteer in her Southern Rhode Island community. Carolyn volunteered for Meals on Wheels in South County, RI, and she served as a volunteer with the South County Hospital Auxiliary. She served as a Director and Vice Chair of South Shore Mental Health Center which later became Gateway Healthcare. Mental Health services were a personal passion.
Carolyn was a member of the GFWC Women’s Club of South County for 26 years, and held numerous leadership positions within the club. She was most proud of the Women’s Club Scholarship Fund started during her presidency, and being awarded the New England Jennie Award for her “spirit of independence, courage and persistence in purpose...”
Upon retirement, Carolyn and Richard travelled extensively, visiting many countries on all continents except Australia. She often said, “I just had to jangle the keys and we’d be ready to go.”
Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Richard W. Traxler. She is survived by her children, Marla Farrow of Sterling, MA, Suzanne Godin and her husband Paul, of North Yarmouth, ME, and Carol Traxler of North Providence, RI; her grandchildren, Jessica Parsons and her husband Ryan of Calgary, Alberta, CA and Brian Godin of Gray, ME, and her great-grandchildren Rory and Rylee Parsons.
A memorial service will be held, Friday, September 15, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 3 John St. Westborough, MA at 10:00 AM. All are welcome to attend a reception in the Parish Hall following the service as well as an Interment Service at 2:00 PM at the RI Veteran’s Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carolyn’s name to the Women’s Club Scholarship Fund at:
GFWC South County - RI Foundation Scholarship Fund
P.O. Box 5684
Wakefield, RI 02880
