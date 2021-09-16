John B. Allen, 87, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was the loving husband of Jane Gosselin Allen for 53 years. Born in Wickford Village, he was a son of the late Lovell H. Allen and Mary (Philhower) Allen.
Mr. Allen was employed as a major appliance technician with Sears Co. for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the U. S. Air National Guard for 20 years, earning the rank of Technician Sergeant. He was an Airborne Radio Operator, flying in the Grumman Albatross Amphibeous Seaplane. He was a Communicant of St. Bernard Church where he was in charge of maintenance for 20 years.
John loved traveling, especially to Quebec City and Magog, Canada. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Bruins.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children: Debra M. Eubank of Wickford and John Michael Allen of North Kingstown. He was the brother of Kevin M. Allen of Stratford, CT, Norma Allen of Exeter, the late N. Frederick Allen and Karen M. Allen. He also leaves his loving nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Bernard Church in North Kingstown with a burial, with military honors, in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank HopeHealth Hospice for their wonderful care of John.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.