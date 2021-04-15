Renee Alexander

Renee (Levenbaum) Alexander, 89, of East Greenwich, RI, passed away on April 8, 2021. After a long illness, Renee passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Renee is survived by her daughter Judith Ann Hirsch and her husband Fritz Sommer; her son James Hirsch and his wife Karen Hirsch; and her son Robert Hirsch and his wife Elizabeth McQuaid. Renee took great pride in her four granddaughters, Alexa Hirsch, Zoë Hirsch, Lucy Hirsch and Caroline Hirsch. Renee was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and received a graduate degree in the education of children with learning disabilities from the University of Pittsburgh and completed a second Masters degree at Salem State College. For over 20 years, Renee was employed by Peabody Public Schools in Peabody, Massachusetts as a learning disabilities specialist. Renee could always be found in the kitchen, cooking for family and friends. She will be remembered for her warm hospitality, and for the love and affection she showed for her granddaughters. There will be no funeral services or shiva, but a memorial service will be planned for the future. Donations can be made in her name to Rosie’s Place to carry on her tradition of caring for those experiencing homelessness: www.rosiesplace.org
