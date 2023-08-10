Bruce L. J. Menzies, 85, of Wickford, died at home on August 5, 2023. Born in Wickford, he was a son of the late Dr. Gordon E. Menzies and Lillian M. (Gale) Menzies.
Bruce was an employee of the former Mancini’s Hardware as a clerk. A fixture in Wickford, Bruce was often seen walking through the village on his way to the library, stopping to chat with neighbors and friends. His gentle and kind presence will be greatly missed. He was a member of Beacon Church in Exeter.
He leaves his loving nieces & nephews: Susan G. Woloohojian & her husband Jim of Bridport, VT, Karen A. Glendinning & her husband James of West Warwick, David B. Menzies & his wife Leah of Scituate, Gayle E. Maloney & her husband Dave of East Greenwich, Diane L. Menzies of East Greenwich, Allison L. Stapleton & her husband Joseph of Norton, MA, and many grandnieces & grandnephews. He was the brother of the late Gordon G. Menzies, Esq.
His graveside service will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 2:30 P.M. in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, Post Road, North Kingstown. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the North Kingstown Free Library, 100 Boone Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
