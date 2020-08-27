Walter S. Vargas, 91, of East Greenwich, died peacefully August 4, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the loving husband of Rita E. (Lischio) Vargas. The couple would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on August 11th. Born in Newport, he was a son of the late Manuel J. Vargas & Elsie (Smith) Vargas.
Mr. Vargas was the Vice President of Engineering with the Speidel Corp. of Providence for many years. Even upon retirement, Walter enjoyed getting together for lunch every month with many of the friends from his engineering department.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Walter loved being with his wife and children, and travelled with his wife to many places around the world. He brought his entire family of kids and grandkids on many vacations. He especially enjoyed taking them all to Disney World. Walter was also an avid and accomplished Duplicate Bridge player.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children: Peter A. Vargas & his wife Sue Ellen of North Kingstown, Stephen F. Vargas & his wife Rose Ann of Texas, Robert W. Vargas & his wife Dina of North Kingstown, Amy V. Crawford & her husband Jeffrey of Wakefield, and Carrie Vargas & her wife Kimberly Dunn of Wellesley, MA. Cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He was the brother of the late Arthur Vargas, Norma Marsh, & Joyce Shore.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Friends may also view the Mass through livestream at the following link: http://ctkri.org/
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Welcome House of South County welcomehouseofsouthcounty.org will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
