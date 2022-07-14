Roger R. Maack

Roger Russell Maack, 79, passed away unexpectedly from a stroke on Friday, July 8, 2022. He resided in Wickford, Kingston, and South Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Anne Grove Maack (high school sweethearts — class of 1961 South Kingstown H.S.)
He was the much loved father to daughter Lisa Maack (husband, Brian Warner) and son Corey Maack (wife, Coral Silva Maack) and adored by his grandchildren Vance and William Warner and Ella and Grace Maack. He loved playing games, sports, cooking and laughing with them.
He joined the US Navy and served for three years. He then received a B.S. in Physical Education from the University of Rhode Island and an M.S. from Michigan State in teaching visually-impaired children. He taught at Maryland School for the Blind, Providence and East Greenwich schools.
He was born July 3, 1943 to Herbert and Doris Maack in Wooster, Ohio and has a brother, Peter, and sister, Jean.
He so enjoyed tennis, sailing, biking, reading, gardening, traveling, stained glass work and painting right up to the day of his death.
A celebration of life will be held at the mouth of Narrow River, Narragansett (his favorite beach) at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Friends of the North Kingstown Free Library, 100 Boone Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home website www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
