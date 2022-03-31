David E. Bell, Sr., 81 of Exeter, died peacefully on March 22, 2022 at Kent Hospital. He was the loving husband of Judith A. (Tefft) Bell. Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the late Robert S. Bell and Katharine E. (Merritt) Bell.
Mr. Bell was employed as a groundskeeper at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, working outdoors, NASCAR, and taking coffee breaks.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children: David E. Bell, Jr. and his partner Yves de Bouteillerof North Falmouth, MA, Rosalie F. Bell and her husband Peter A. Sampou of West Barnstable, MA, Stephen V. Bell and his husband Michael Onofrio of Chicago, IL, and Jeremy R. Bell of Saunderstown. Cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was the brother of Carol A. Barszcz of Venice, FL, Susan R. Kenney of Austin, TX, and Thomas W. Bell of Rumford.
Calling hours were held Saturday, March 26th with a service in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. Burial took place in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to a charity of your choice will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
