Virginia Chapin-Sheff of Saunderstown, RI died peacefully in her home with family, friends and her beloved three dogs on June 29th of multiple myeloma. She was 71 years old, an ordained reverend, professed monk, and had lived a full, love-filled, and wonderful life for which she was deeply grateful. Virginia provided holistic counseling for more than 25 years. She taught spirituality classes in her office and then at Salve Regina University in the master’s program for holistic counseling from which she had graduated. She retired from practice in 2013 and then led the education program for her spiritual community, Celebrating Life Ministries (www.celebratinglifeministries.com) until she retired in 2021. Virginia is survived by her husband, Dr. Rick Sheff, her four stepchildren, Alex Sheff of Brookline, MA, Ben Sheff of NYC, NY, Somya Shankin and Meredith O’Connor both of Great Barrington, MA, Somya’s husband Daniel Shankin, Meredith’s wife Jane Bernstein, grandson River Shankin, and her brothers John Chapin of Holliston, MA and his wife Susan Leavey and Scott Chapin of Wakefield, RI and his wife Julianne Chapin. A combined in person and online memorial service will be held Sunday, August 28 at 2 p.m. ET. Information about the location and online access for the memorial service, as well as photos and personal sharings from those whose lives have been changed by Virginia are provided at www.virginiachapinsheffmemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the SPCA, The Potter League, or any other charity helping to relieve the suffering of animals, which was a life-long passion of Virginia’s.
