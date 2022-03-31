William C. Mudge, III, 82, of North Kingstown, passed away on March 23, 2022 after a courageous two year long battle with brain cancer. He was the loving husband of Carol A. (Perry) Mudge. Born in Jewett City, CT, he was a son of the late William C. Mudge, Jr. and Mildred V. (Zabensky) Mudge.
Bill’s entire career was dedicated to the nation’s submarine industry. Beginning at Electric Boat in Groton, Bill later served as a facilities manager with the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport until his retirement and received the Navy’s Meritorious Civilian Service Award.
Bill was a gifted athlete, excelling in football, basketball and baseball at NKHS. He was honored that the Yankees offered him a tryout. Later, Bill coached Pop Warner, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He was a devoted coach, instilling lifelong skills into his young players, much as his revered football coach Frank Murgo did for him.
Bill served on the NK School Committee, acting as a watchdog for the taxpayers and as an advocate for parents, students and teachers. He became an expert on school budgets and aided other communities.
An original member of Woodland Greens Golf Club, Bill made many lifelong friends. At the club, Bill loved nothing better than a lively discussion, where he was usually doing most of the discussing. Proudly, he “shot his age” two years ago.
As a family man, Bill spent hours maintaining a pristine pool for the enjoyment of the “grands”. Countless nieces, nephews and others first learned how to swim at “Uncle Billio’s” and were always rewarded with popsicles galore. They were sunny days that we thought would never end.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving daughter, Suzanne M. Zile and her partner Stephen Jezewski, Sr. of North Kingstown. He was the father of the late Robert J. Mudge. Cherished grandfather of Robert L. Cahoon and his wife Stacey of Fall River, MA, Melanie A. Zile and her husband Ankur Chiplunkar of Stamford, CT, William C. Zile and his wife Yasmin Ghassab of Boston, and great-grandfather of Noah R. Cahoon and Elisha D. Cahoon of Fall River. He was the brother of Darlene Richards of Marlboro, CT, David Mudge and his wife Betty of North Kingstown, Linda Wynne of North Kingstown, Mary Sams of North Kingstown, and the late Dennis Mudge. He was the brother-in-law of Pat Miranda of North Kingstown, Linda Kokla and her husband John of West Warwick and Christine Arruda and her husband Carl of North Kingstown.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. with a service to follow at the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bill’s memory to your favorite charity will be appreciated.
