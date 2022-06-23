Paul J. Erickson Sr., 69, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Karen A. (DeCubellis) Erickson.
Born in Dallas, TX he was the son of the late Stan and Virginia Lee (Solloday) Erickson.
Mr. Erickson worked as an engineering aide for the Town of South Kingstown before retiring.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Paul J. Erickson of CA and Kevin A. Erickson of Coventry; and two sisters, April Bold of Mt. Morris, IL and Ellen Bonner of Pecatonica, IL.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 12:30-1:30pm followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. in Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory – South County Chapel, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.