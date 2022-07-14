David R Proulx, 52, a prominent leader in higher education, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Rachel Kate Adams Proulx for over 25 years, and a devoted father to Madeleine Merrill Proulx of New York City, NY, Evan Adams Proulx, and Maxwell “Max” Adams Proulx, both of North Kingstown, RI.
Born in Manchester, NH, Dave was the oldest son of Anita S. (Bolduc) Proulx and the late Gerald C. Proulx of Bedford, NH, older brother to Michael Proulx of Boston, MA, son-in-law of Richard G. Adams and Merrill R. Adams of Middlefield, CT, and brother-in-law of Rebecca E. Adams of Middlefield, CT.
Recognized as a national expert in college and university finance with almost 30 years of experience, Dave was most recently Rhode Island School of Design’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration, and for a time, served as the institution’s Interim President. He was to begin at Bryant University in August as Vice President for Business Affairs and Chief Financial Officer. Before RISD, Dave served as Vice President of Finance and Administration at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA, and at the University of New Hampshire as Associate Vice President of Finance. He was a Commissioner for the New England Commission of Higher Education and a board member of the Boston Consortium, the Eastern Association of College and University Business Officers and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. Dave also served on the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. He received his BA and Master of Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire and completed the Management Development Program of the Harvard University Graduate School of Education.
A native Granite Stater, Dave was known affectionately to many young athletes as “Coach Dave” in Durham’s Oyster River Youth Athletic program and was regarded as one of the athletic program’s biggest champions. He was an enthusiast of all Boston sports and a proud member of Red Sox Nation. However, his favorite sporting events were any featuring his kids, particularly Evan and Max’s baseball, soccer, and hockey games. In contrast, he also loved going to the theatre to surprise his daughter at her musical performances. Dave loved spending time outdoors; hiking, golfing, mountain biking, walking on the beach with Rachel, or swimming with his dogs. Favorite activities of his were attending concerts with his numerous life-long friends and exploring New England with the love of his life. He was an avid fisherman (though he could never out-catch his son, Max); in all his spare moments he could be found with a line in the ocean or the family favorite, Lake Champlain in Vermont. Dave approached life with open arms and took advantage of its endless opportunities.
Dave was a rock for the entire community he built around him. He was fair, generous, funny, and steadfast, both in his professional and personal life. To so many, Dave was a great source of comfort and happiness. He had many who relied on him, looked up to him, and turned to him in times of need. His loss leaves a hole in the great network of people that he collected and loved throughout his life. To his family, friends, colleagues, and all those he held dear, Dave would say to rely on each other, get outside, and do all the things you love.
Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, RI. A celebration of Dave’s life will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St, (Wakefield) South Kingstown, RI. His burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by check to the North Kingstown Athletics Booster Club, P.O. Box 1257, North Kingstown, RI 02852 https://north-gear.square.site/ and the Oyster River Youth Association, 9 Town Hall Road, Madbury, NH 02823 https://oryarec.org/.
