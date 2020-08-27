Rory M. Neill

Rory Malcolm Neill Sr., 63, of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, passed away suddenly on August 4, 2020.
Rory is survived by his two children, daughter Kayla Neill of Boston, MA, and son Rory Neill Jr. of Narragansett, RI. Aside from his children, he leaves behind his brother, Alexander Neill Jr. of South Kingstown, RI; sister Cynthia Benson of Warwick, RI; sister Claudia May, of Warwick, RI; brother Andrew (Andy) Neill of South Kingstown, RI; and many nieces and nephews. Rory was also one of the elder brothers to the late James (Jimmy) Neill.
Born in Pawtucket and raised in Matunuck, he was the son of the late Alexander, Sr. and the late Alice (Hooper) Neill. Rory was a graduate of South Kingstown High School in 1975 and earned his degree from New England Technically College. He went on to pursue a career in Metrology, working most recently as a Senior Product Manager at Mahr Federal Inc. in Providence, RI where he was the life of the office, leaving behind many memories and friendships.
Rory enjoyed being in the outdoors, camping, fishing and clamming. He will be best remembered for his stuffed quahogs and his famous Rhode Island chowder; which recipe is still a secret to this day. In his later days, Rory enjoyed spending his downtime and make memories with his good friend, Susan Wilson and his cat, Nasir.
Rory will be sorely missed by those he has touched.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4-6pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
