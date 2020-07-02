Teri L. Young, age 60 of Exeter, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William “Bill” D. Young, Jr. for thirty-one years. Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of Joan “Gail” (Gardiner) Carmichael and the late Delbert “Hoagie” Carmichael.
Teri was employed as a Special Education Teacher at Exeter-West Greenwich School System for over twenty-eight years before retiring. She received many accolades for her hard work and devotion. Teri enjoyed spending time at home with her family where she cooked many delicious meals.
Besides her husband and mother, she leaves behind a son, Ryan Carmichael Young of Colorado; a sister, Pam Carmichael of Kentucky; a nephew, David Carmichael (wife, Riley); her aunt and uncle, Gary and Cibby Gardiner of Charlestown, RI ; two sisters-in-law, Deborah Cantrell and Barbara Santagata of Texas. Teri is also survived by her loving cousins, Sharon Tardiff, Doug Tardiff, Kengy Gardiner Bell, and Casey Gardiner.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, George and Doris Gardiner.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road in North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Teri L. Young Memorial Scholarship, 930 Nooseneck Hill Rd., West Greenwich, RI 02817 will be appreciated. The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior at Exeter-West Greenwich High School who is majoring in education.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
