Helene Wall Gersuny of Peace Dale died June 8th, 2023. She was the wife of the late URI Professor Carl Gersuny. Born August 26, 1927, in Torrington, Connecticut, she was the daughter of CT Common Pleas Court Judge Thomas J Wall and Helen Hoffman Wall.
She is survived by her daughter Laura Crowley (Brian Crowley) of Hoover, Alabma; son Joesph Gersuny (Dawn Marie Gersuny ex-wife) of Peace Dale. She was the grandmother of Micaela Crowley of Denver, Colorado, Liam Crowley (Rebecca Farmer Crowley) of Jacksonville, Florida, Patrick Crowley (Abby Tecza Crowley) of Atlanta, Georgia and James Rodrigues of Charlestown. She was the great grandmother of Emma Rose Crowley of Jacksonville, Florida and had several nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Thomas J. Wall, CT Superior Court. Judge Robert A Wall, Alice Wall Gatesy, Angela Wall Kenny, and Marie Wall Fay.
She graduated from Torrington (CT) High School and Barnard College in New York City and earned an MA in Music Education from URI.
She was the Music Director at Westminster Unitarian Church in East Greenwich for 24 years. She was a charter member of the Unitarian Universalist Music Network and served on its first Board of Directors. She co-chaired the 1998 UUMN Continental Conference held in Providence and chaired seven New England Regional Conferences from 2000-2006. She enjoyed giving piano lessons for 40 years.
In 1998 she was honored as Spotlight Volunteer by local Seniors Helping Others. Some of her volunteer work was a music teacher at Cane Day Care Center, player of Golden Oldies at the Scallop Shell, writer of program notes for the Kingston Chamber Music Concerts, member of the prep crew at the Storehouse Meal site, and trumpetist in the Wakefield Civic Band.
She loved gardening, and in recent years enjoyed time spent at the South Kingstown Senior Center.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on August 5, 2023, at 4 p.m. with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Rhode Island Food Bank. 200 Niantic Ave. Providence, RI 02907.
