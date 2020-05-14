Charleen Theresa Gallagher, 79, of Kingston, passed away Saturday May 9th. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward G. Gallagher.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John William and Loretta Veronica (Payette) Holland.
Mrs. Gallagher was a secretary at Rhode Island Hospital for 31 years.
She is survived by a sister, Shirley Gadrow of Kingston; a nephew Dennis Friel and his wife Cheryl of Kingston; a niece Denice Ghazy of Boston; and a sister-in-law Adelle Dolce of Johnston. She was the sister of the late Norma Finnerty and aunt of the late Holly Friel and Bradley Friel.
Funeral services are private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.