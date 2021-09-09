Raymond M. Person

Raymond “Ray” Martin Person, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Accinno) Person for 35 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late James and Camilla (Bento) Person.
Ray served his country honorably as a captain in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Shaw’s Supermarket where he worked as a meat cutter, retiring after 25 years. Ray was a longtime member and former president of the West Kingston Fire Dept. He was also a member of the Word & Prayer Fellowship Church in West Warwick. Ray was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing.
He was the loving stepfather of Robert Lemire of Narragansett, and Donna (Lemire) Zammiello (husband, Anthony, Jr.) of Oriskany, NY; devoted grandfather of Ashley Parzych (husband, Steven), Anthony Zammiello, III (wife, Emily), Jacob Lemire, and Samantha Lemire; great-grandfather of Ryan, Evan, and Aaron Parzych; and caring brother of Robert Person, and the late James Person. Ray is also survived by his closest friend and brother-in-law, Ralph Accinno, and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the West Kingston Fire Dept., P.O. Box 233
West Kingston, RI 02892 or HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, will be appreciated. Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for service information and online condolences.
