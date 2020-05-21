John D. Oberle died unexpectedly on May 17, 2020. Beloved son of John J. and Barbara J. Oberle of Kingston, brother of Joshua M. Oberle of Jamaica Plain, MA. Born in Warwick, John was a life long resident of Kingston.
He was a graduate of South Kingstown High School, class of 2000 and URI class of 2007. Co-captain of the SK boys varsity volleyball and basketball teams, John continued to play basketball with energy and enthusiasm all his life. He enjoyed his trips to Maui, bodyboarding in RI and HI and music, playing both drums and guitar. John was a devoted animal lover who will be sadly missed by his cats.
In addition to his parents and brother, John is survived by an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many friends. Services and burial will be private.
Memorial donations in John’s name may be made to the Pet Refuge, 500 Stony Lane, North Kingstown, RI 02852 or www.nkeapl.org. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.