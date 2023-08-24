Nathan James Fasching, 51, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2023.
Nathan is best remembered for his winning smile, big heart, and yearly expectation of a Dallas Cowboys Superbowl win (rabid fan!). He loved fishing and swimming with his children. He enjoyed music, cooking, and the beauty of butterflies.
Nathan was born in Providence, RI on March 2, 1972, and was a life-long resident of Narragansett, RI. He was the son of Diane L. Fasching and the late James L. Fasching. Nathan is survived by his mother; five children: Isaac (partner Shannon), Amanda (partner Chris), Jessica, Oliver, and Kiara: plus, three grandsons: Caleb, Levi, and Colt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11 AM at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI. Visiting hours will be on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 4 PM to 8 PM at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI. For those who cannot attend but wish to view Nathan’s funeral Mass, please visit the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxB7jF62naY
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nathan’s memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence RI 02904.
For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.