Virginia M. Kennedy (Leatherwood), 99, of Wakefield, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was the wife of the late Edward Kennedy. Born in Tustin, CA, she was the daughter of the late Clavert A. and Gertrude L. (Tippit) Leatherwood.
Virginia was the bookkeeper for her husband’s fishing business, loved her family raising six children, loved art, was the President of the Resident Council at the South Kingstown Nursing Center and was a member of the South Kingstown Senior Center.
She is survived by her children Lisa Tefft of Richmond, Karin Porter of Wakefield, Todd Kennedy of Warwick, Robbin Gross of Morro Bay, CA and Sandra Bayes of AZ. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Michael Kennedy and the sister of the late Calvert Leatherwood, Juanita Cordeiro and Hazel Tankersly.
A graveside service will be held at the White Brook Cemetery, Richmond, at a later date. For guest book and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
