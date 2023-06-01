Anne P. Whaley, 73, of South Kingstown, sadly passed away May 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Connecticut. Born May 1, 1950 to the late Thomas William and Phoebe (Shambeau) McNulty, she was predeceased by her son Stephen Gardiner “Gar” Whaley Jr. She is survived by her dear children Andrea Sumner-Fusco (Samuel) and Kyle Whaley. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Lainey, Landon, and Sophia Sumner; Erica, Kyle, Cole, Cayden, and McKenzie Whaley; and her first great-grandchild, Waylon Doak. She leaves her former husband Stephen G. Whaley Sr. and her dear cousin Martha Pena.
Anne was born and raised in South Kingstown, graduated from South Kingstown High School, earned her degree in education from Florida Atlantic University and went on to teach at Madonna Academy in Florida. She lived in Florida for many years, eventually traveling back home to Rhode Island where she earned her master’s degree in special education and administration at Providence College. While raising her family in South Kingstown, she taught at Eleanor Briggs School and South County Collaborative. She later served as a special education administrator for the South Kingstown School District and then was elected to the South Kingstown School Committee. Anne continued her love of education as an administrator/principal at Harmony Hill School, where she was proud to be instrumental as a developer of their first library. She was a participant in the South County Chamber of Singers, and a longtime volunteer at St. Francis of Assisi Church while singing in the choir and serving as a cantor. Anne volunteered as an Assistant Director to Chariho Middle School’s Drama Club upon retirement, sharing her passion for the arts.
Anne shared her heart with the children of her community, especially those in need of love and guidance. She opened her home to many children in need and offered unconditional support. A lifelong educator, she was a spiritual woman and an avid reader. She thrived on supporting her grandchildren at their sport or performing art events. Anne will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield, immediately followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Anne will be laid to rest at St. Francis of Assisi cemetery, following the service.
