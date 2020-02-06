Denise Tourgee-Smith, 72, of Gadsden, Alabama formally of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully after a brief illness in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late James C. Tourgee, Sr. and Audrey Palmisano.
Denise worked for the State of Rhode Island at the ACI, and also worked as a bookkeeper for the Town of South Kingstown, and Snug Harbor Mariner. Once she retired, she loved bowling at Old Mountain Lanes in Wakefield, golfing, gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving siblings, James C. Tourgee, Jr., of Lexington SC, and Audrey Lee Pease of Wakefield, RI, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.