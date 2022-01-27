John T. Netro

John Thomas Netro, 70, of Narragansett Rhode Island, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida.
Born December 13, 1951 in Meriden Connecticut the son of late John and Rose (Fiorey) Netro he lived in Jamestown and Narraganset Rhode Island and Florida throughout his life. John owned J and R builders. He built many beautiful homes and businesses in Rhode Island. John was a well respected and innovative contractor of his time. He was also an avid boater and sports fan. John was a die hard Miami dolphin and Red Sox fan. John loved cooking for his friends and family on his boat “The Way It Is.”
John is survived by his daughter and granddaughter Nastassja Sesista Netro and Aurora Rose Netro, his ex-wife Aurora Sesista, two brothers Michael and Francis Netro, three nieces Keli Johnson Erin Netro Leone Sarah Rose Beatrice and five nephews Christopher, Michael and Andrew Netro and Anthony and Lucas Leone. John will be resting with his late parents John and Rose Netro and his late sister Barbra Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held at Saint Thomas Moore, located at 53 Rockland St. in Narragansett, Rhode Island on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. Please wear bright colors as John’s wish was to celebrate his life with a good time, great stories and bright colors. He will be greatly missed.
