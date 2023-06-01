Stanley Bisikirski

Stanley “Stan” Bisikirski, passed away peacefully at his home in North Kingstown on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the age of 79. He was surrounded by his loving family, who will forever cherish the memories they shared with him. Stan was the beloved husband of Judith A. (Birdsall) Bisikirski for 50 wonderful years. Born in Cambridge, MA, Stan was the son of the late John and Bertha (Lezinski) Bisikirski.
Stan was a graduate of Classical High School in Springfield, MA, and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State University. He furthered his studies and graduated from Providence College with a Master’s degree in History.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in the Phillippines during the Vietnam War. Stan was a career public servant and a Supervisory Special Agent with the U.S. Department of Justice, Immigration and Naturalization Service from 1972-1999. He was a member of the Federal Law Enforcement Officer’s Association, the American Legion, the Abraham Lincoln Society, the Varnum Continentals of East Greenwich, the Civil War Round Table of Cranston, and the RI Historical Society. Stan was a communicant of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, North Kingstown. He had a passion for history, and in his retirement, taught East Asian History at the Community College of Rhode Island and Providence College. Stan was a mentor to many and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.
Stan was the loving father of Sara A. Bisikirski (husband, David Kerbyson), Gregory J. Bisikirski, Brad S. Bisikirski, and Anne M. Bisikirski; proud grandfather of Jamil Kerbyson and Teresa Kerbyson; uncle of John Bisikirski and Catherine Fountain. He was predeceased by his two brothers, John and William Bisikirski.
Stan will be remembered for his kind heart, his unwavering dedication to his family and community, and his love for history. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his lifetime. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. His interment with military funeral honors will be in the RI Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Dana- Farber Cancer Institute (The Jimmy Fund), P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 will be appreciated.
