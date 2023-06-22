Walter L. Douglas

Walter “Buddy” L. Douglas, 80, of Narragansett, passed away on Friday, June 9th at his home. He was born in Providence to the late Walter and Edna (Barber) Douglas. Buddy was the beloved husband of Patricia A (Bergantine) for 25 years.
Buddy grew up in the Fruit Hill neighborhood of North Providence. He attended St. Andrews School and North Providence High School, where he was a member of the varsity basketball and football teams.
As a young man, Buddy made several trips to England onboard the Queen Mary to visit his Mother’s family.
Buddy studied electrical engineering. One of his first jobs was with Narragansett Electric, where he worked for many years, eventually being elected the Union President of the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and the Union Vice President for New England.
Buddy was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching and attending Patriots and Red Sox games. Buddy enjoyed playing golf when he has younger.
He leaves behind a sister Irene Douglas-Goodman any many other friends and family members.
A visitation and memorial service were held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.