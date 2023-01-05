Carl E. Lager, Jr., age 102, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. He was the husband of the late Edna B. (Cassidy) Lager. Born in Lawrence, MA, he was the son of the late Carl E. Lager, Sr. and Mildred (Curran) Lager.
Carl served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and received the American Theatre Ribbon and World War II Victory Ribbon. Following his service, Carl worked as an aeronautical engineer and was the Director at the Quonset Naval Rebuild Facility Station. He was both an accomplished musician and painter. Carl loved hunting and fishing, but his true passion was skiing. He skied well into his 80’s and was a member of the Yawgoo Valley Ski Patrol Team until he was 85 years old.
He was the loving father of Carol Clark (husband, Lynn), Kay Fly (husband, Gerald), Wayne Lager (wife, Gweniviere), and the late David Lager; caring grandfather of Raymond, Lori, Nicholas, Ryan, Chris, Noel, Richard, and Christine. Carl is also survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A committal service with military honors was held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the RI Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
