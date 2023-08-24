Kathleen Ruth Groves

Kathleen (“Kit”) Ruth Groves, 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Saunderstown on Friday, August 18th. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Groves.
Kit was the fifth of ten children born to the late James F.X. and Catherine Ruth (Dwyer) Murphy, of Morristown, New Jersey. She graduated from Bayley-Ellard High School in Madison, NJ, and the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ, receiving a B.A. in History.
Kit and Ralph were married in 1966, and moved to Rhode Island soon afterward. Kit taught elementary school in Warwick (as she had in New Jersey), and later worked in customer service at PierBank and Washington Trust Bank. For over 40 years, she was an active member of Christ the King Parish in Kingston, serving as a lector and Eucharistic minister.
Kit enjoyed the company of many dear friends, whether in taking morning walks or, along with Ralph, vacations to such places as Ireland, Hawaii, and the Holy Land. Her deep faith sustained her throughout her life, and her warmth and kindness always shone—most especially in her devotion to her family.
Indeed, Kit’s leave from the bank upon the birth of her first grandchild quite naturally became permanent- and in addition to “Mom” and “Aunt Kit,” she became “Nana.” Kit is survived by her four children: Ralph "RJ" Groves and his wife Cheryl Mason of Albuquerque, NM, Tim Groves and his wife Kathleen Hughes of Providence, Katie MacKrell and her husband John MacKrell of North Kingstown, and Daniel Groves and his wife Jacqui Simmons of Tampa, FL; nine grandchildren, Molly, Grace, Liza, and Jack MacKrell, Ruby and George Groves, Linden and Iris Groves, and Dean Groves; sisters Pat Netter of Kingston, NY, Marie Snyder of Milton, DE, Bernadette Servis of Appomatox, VA, and brother William Murphy of Farmingdale, NJ; sister-in-law Carol Mayhew of Narragansett, and her son Fred Mayhew of Harrisonburg, VA. She is predeceased by her siblings James, Robert, Joan, Margaret, and Tim, and many beloved extended family members and friends.
Visiting hours will be held in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield on Monday, August 21st from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 22nd at 10 am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston. Burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery, George Schaeffer St., Peacedale. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
