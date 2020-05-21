Gloria P. Taylor (Brewer), 88, of South Kingstown, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Benjamin “Frank” Taylor, Jr. Born in Mars Hill, ME, the daughter of the late Spurgeon Brewer and Natalie (Blackden) Noddin.
Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker aide and house cleaner for several local families for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her children, Marcia L. Zgleszewski of Marcus Hook, PA, Stephen L. Gardiner of Beverly Hills, FL and Ernest R. Gardiner of West Kingston; step-children, Benjamin F. Taylor, IV of Roanoke, VA, Sandra L. Bielawa of Chicago, IL, Judith A. Grimes of Wildwood, NJ and Lynn M. Wiles of FL; her brother, Merle Noddin of Quincy, MA; her sister, Vila Anselma of CA; 23 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Francis L. “Chuck” Gardiner and sister of the late Wilda Marshall.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be private in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 1 st Baptist Church of Narragansett, 305 Kingstown Rd., Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
