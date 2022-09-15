Mildred H. Struck

Dr. Mildred Helen “Mimi” Struck passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Robert Edward Struck, Sr. and Helen Hughes Struck.
Mimi was a proud graduate of Rhode Island College (BA, 1969) where she was on the varsity basketball team. In 1972, Mimi graduated with a Master’s in Education from Springfield College. Mimi had a 40-year career in information technology at Digital Equipment Corp (and its successors Compaq and HP) and her own company, Multithreads, an IT training consulting company. In 1996, she also earned her Ph.D (Doctor of Philosophy of Education) from the University of New Hampshire, and subsequently taught education courses at Leslie College and the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Mimi leaves behind her six loving siblings: Bob Struck (Mimi), Julie O’Rourke (Jack), Bill Struck (Judy), Ruth Conway (Jim), Harry Struck, and John Struck (Beatriz). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Dowd Struck, who was a treasured friend and attentive caregiver, as well as 18 nieces and nephews and 45 great-nieces and nephews.
Mimi was most certainly the “fun aunt” and cultivated a special relationship with each of her nieces and nephews, maintaining an active involvement in their lives and the lives of their families. She was quick to lend a hand or share a laugh and a drink. In her younger years, while living in Manchester, NH she was a fixture at the Sunday night dinner table, and enthusiastically joined Ruth and Jim on the sidelines of many Conway sporting events. As her nieces and nephews became parents, she jumped right into the activities of the next generation and was often seen rooting for them at their games, meets, or whatever competition was on tap. She had a particularly strong bond with her great-nephew Emmet O’Rourke, based on their shared love of Boston sports teams and their work together on fundraising efforts for MDA as part of the “Emmet’s Wings” team.
Mimi was passionate about her country, democracy and equality. She was also tremendously generous with her time and resources for the causes she believed in, and was consistently supportive of the fundraising and volunteer efforts of her friends and family. Those close to her knew she was always willing to help make the final push to meet a fundraising goal.
Mimi was an avid golfer and particularly enjoyed playing in the Jamestown Women’s Golf League. For her, there was something special about the camaraderie she shared with the other women while playing the game she loved. She also enjoyed word games, and often had multiple games going with friends and family. Anyone who played against her knew that she was sharp, clever, and always quick to find fun in the process.
Mimi cultivated strong friendships, particularly with her neighbors, the late John and Mae Henneberry, and their family. She loved and trusted her medical caregiver, Nancy Conary, who was a calm and caring presence during a difficult time. Mimi had a faithful friend and companion in her dog Snowy, who added joy and unconditional love to her final months. Snowy has moved in with loving family members.
Mimi was always ready and willing to help her friends and family. She was quick to laugh and was always up for a new adventure. She made the world a more fun and interesting place. She will be missed.
Her funeral will be private.
Memorial contributions to the Warm Center, 56 Spruce St, Westerly, RI 02891 would be appreciated.
