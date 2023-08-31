Elizabeth Thresher

Elizabeth “Bette” Thresher, 91, of Wakefield, and a summer resident of Prudence Island, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Clifford E. Thresher, Jr. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Elizabeth (Frigault) Smith. Bette lived in Seekonk, Mass. and Pawtucket before moving to Wakefield. She worked as the church secretary at Church of the Ascension for many years before retiring. Bette enjoyed reading and quilting, singing and playing guitar. She was a member and choir member of the Church of the Ascension, Wakefield, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women, and Church Women United. She was also a member of Union Church Ladies’ Club, Prudence Island Quilters, Prudence Conservancy, the Homestead Plat Improvement Association, and the Prudence Island Historical and Preservation Society.
She leaves her son, John C. Thresher of Wakefield; her sister, Deborah D’Angelo; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry Smith; and her sister, Judith Henderson. A requiem eucharist will be celebrated Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 am in Church of the Ascension, 370 Main St., Wakefield, RI. Visiting hours Friday, September 8, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Church of the Ascension, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
