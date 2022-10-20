Barbara J. Eaton

Barbara Jane (Harvey) Eaton, 67, passed peacefully in her home on October 12, surrounded by her family. Barbara, a resident of Voluntown, Connecticut since 2007, grew up in South County, Rhode Island, and graduated from South Kingstown High School in 1963. Barbara was a loving, sweet-natured person and friend who brought joy and smiles to all whom she knew. She lovingly served as a caregiver for the elderly for several years. She enjoyed spending time with family, shopping, watching I Love Lucy, going to the beach in the summer, and serving God.
The daughter of the late Katherine (Friel) Harvey and Charles Harvey, Barbara is survived by her four children: Kenneth Lockhart of Narragansett, RI; Kimberly Malek of Ledyard, CT; Katherine Murray of Prescott, AZ; and Kirsten Eaton of Groton, CT. She is also survived by her two siblings: Margaret (Harvey) Barton of Ashaway, RI, and John Harvey of East Greenwich, RI, four grandsons, and a great-grandson. Burial will be private and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.