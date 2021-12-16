Beverly Center passed away at the age of 95 on December 3rd, 2021. She died peacefully in her own home as was her wish. Beverly leaves her daughter, Sandy Menke (son-in-law Eric) of Narragansett. She was devoted to her grandsons, Peter Menke (wife Sarah) of North Attleboro, Christopher Menke (deceased), and Alex Menke (wife Lara) of Wakefield. She also lived long enough to get to know and love her great-grandsons, Brendon and Owen Menke of North Attleboro,
Beverly was born in Greenville, South Carolina on May 15th, 1926. She lost her father, Earle Center, at age 8. Her mother, Lula, raised Beverly, her brother Randolph and sister Lois during the time of the Great Depression. Her mother’s model of strength and independence was passed on to Beverly.
As a young girl, Beverly enjoyed going out to the farm where her grandparents lived. She loved to listen to her grandpa, John Stamey, tell stories. His storytelling made an impression on her that would influence her life.
Beverly’s first marriage to Ralph Sizemore produced her only daughter, Sandy, in 1950. In 1958, she married her second husband Albert Ondis. That marriage resulted in a move “up north”. Although Beverly hated the cold winters, Rhode Island provided a different perspective regarding politics, history, culture, and the arts.
In her early forties, Beverly enrolled at URI and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts. Soon after, she returned to her southern roots residing in Atlanta for many years and proved to be a successful businesswoman in the field of real estate. She developed an interest in story telling eventually joining the Southern Order of Storytellers. She often retold some of her grandfather’s stories as well as stories from her own childhood. In her eighties, as age began to take its toll, Mom returned to RI to be near family (Although she still hated New England winters!)
Always the life-long learner, Mom enrolled in classes at OLLI at URI and at the South Kingstown Senior Center, (even before all the moving boxes were unpacked!) Always giving and generous, Mom donated her time, talent, and treasure to numerous charitable organizations throughout her life. She especially enjoyed her volunteer work at Boys and Girls Club when she lived in Stuart, Florida.
Mom/Gran loved her family and always thought of others before herself. She had many, many friends all over the country. She will be sorely missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 8 beginning with some shared memories at 2 p.m. and continuing until 4 p.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
