Kevin J. Forbes, a lifelong resident of South Kingstown and former Funeral Director at Forbes Funeral Home, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the age of 64. He was the son of the late James L. Forbes, Jr. and Irene H. (Beatrice) Forbes.
Throughout his life, Kevin found joy in fishing and riding his motorcycle with friends. He was a music enthusiast who appreciated both live performances of local and national bands as well as the sounds of his favorites blasting from his home stereo equipment. A sports fan in general, he was a dedicated follower of the Green Bay Packers. When his two boys were young, Kevin relished weekend excursions to New Hampshire and, as they grew, continued to enjoy time with them watching football and listening to music. He had an affinity for constructing WWII models and later in life, sponsoring and marveling at his granddaughter’s many Lego creations.
Kevin was the loving father of Patrick J. Forbes (his wife, Rebecca) of Wakefield, RI, and Sean P. Forbes of Exeter, RI; proud grandfather of Cadence R. Forbes of Wakefield, RI; brother of Paul J. Forbes of Brownfield, ME; and uncle of Amy E. Forbes and Det. John J. Forbes, H.P.D. of RI. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his eldest brother, James L. Forbes, III. Kevin will be remembered fondly by close friends whom he considered as family.
His funeral will be privately held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Kevin’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; https://donate.cancer.org.
