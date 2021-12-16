Donald F. Ashley, Jr.

Donald Frederick Ashley, Jr., 70, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday December 8, 2021 at South County Hospital. He was the husband of Brigitte (Lawrence) Ashley. Born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Donald and Katie Belle (Ross) Ashley.
Donald was a Navy veteran who enjoyed fishing and watching football. .
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Christopher Ashley and Clifton Ashley, his grandchildren, Elisabeth Ashley, Kaitlyn Ashley, and Ava Ashley, a great grandchild, Phoebe Ashley, and two sisters, Jerry Lynn May and Donna Ashley.
Donald’s services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.