William Ritzau

William “Bill” Ritzau was born and raised in Providence, RI. He was the son of the late Mary (Streeter) and Walter Ritzau. He graduated from URI in 1957 with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. In his youth, he spent many happy summers in Jerusalem, R.I., working with his grandfather, Skip Streeter, owner of Skip’s Dock. After college, Bill spent two years in the U.S. Army. He lived for many years in Old Greenwich, C.T., where he worked for Electrolux until they moved south in the mid-eighties. While in Old Greenwich, he became a volunteer fireman receiving a number of awards. In 1990, he moved to Wakefield, R.I. and lived not far from his beach house in Jerusalem, which made him very happy. He and his wife were active members of Wakefield Baptist Church. He worked for the Narragansett School System as a custodian at Narragansett High School. He loved his job, the teachers, the students, and it was difficult for him to retire.
Bill leaves his wife, Janet, and three children: Carolyn Ritzau of South County, Stephen and his wife Dr. Jenny Ritzau of Dayville, C.T., and Diane Muro of Stoughton, M.A. He has seven grandchildren: Dan and Bryan Swords, Jessica and William Muro, Meg Owen and Kate Ritzau. He also leaves a brother Walter John Ritzau of Clearwater, F.L.
He shall be greatly missed by his family and many friends, who loved him very much.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9:30am-11:30am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Funeral Service will be private. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Memorial donations may be made to the Wakefield Baptist Church, 236 Main St., Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
