Michael D. James, 72, of Wakefield, passed away on June 13, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Nancy M. (Conte) James for 37 years.
Born on the Chelsea Naval Station Base in MA, he was the son of the late William and Rebecca (Barondon) James.
Mr. James received two Master’s Degrees from the University of Rhode Island in math and history.
Mr. James was a teacher at Classical High School for 30 years before retiring. After his retirement he went on to teach math at the Prout School and later for the South Kingstown School Department.
He was an avid golfer and loved to golf as much as he loved to teach. He was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son and two daughters; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Katherine Carter.
His funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Nardolillo Funeral Home in Narragansett. Burial took place in Riverside Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prout School, Michael D. James Memorial Scholarship. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
