Marie C. Waring, 84, of West Kingston, RI passed away peacefully at home on February 28, 2021.
She was born in Boston, MA to the late Joseph and Victoria Lopilato on November 11, 1936. She is survived by daughter Christa, and sons Matthew and Andrew. She is also survived by grandchildren Rachel, Kayla, Juliana, Mia, Aria and Neo Waring and Zoe and Owen Jagisch. Her beloved husband, William B. Waring preceded her in death.
After residing in Cumberland RI for a number of years, Marie & Ben’s love of the beach drew them to South County. They resided in Narragansett for a number of years where they raised their children before moving to West Kingston in 1987. Marie worked in various departments at the University of Rhode Island until her retirement in the early 2000s.Her favorite job though was working at the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce (before The Towers were restored!) with Jack Gaines.
Marie was an avid knitter and deftly created South County appropriate Fisherman Knit style sweaters for anyone who expressed a desire. She was also a dog lover and had a number of pups through the years, but her pug Jade was always her favorite. Her taste in movies and television spoke to her flamboyant style as she was known to watch “Moulin Rouge” and anything Maria Lanza on repeat. Her daughter Christa clearly remembers her mother from her youth in the 70s, donning a voluminous perm and wearing hippy clothes that she bought at Spectrum India in downtown Wakefield.
Services will be private. A private burial will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Donations in memory of Marie may be made to the South Kingstown Animal Shelter ASPCA, 132 Asa Pond Rd, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
