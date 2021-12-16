Mark G. Additon, age 57, a lifelong resident of North Kingstown passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was the husband of Stephanie (McGovern) Additon, and the son of the late Lawrence C. and Joan E. (Schlegel) Additon.
Mark was a graduate of North Kingstown High School and the University of Rhode Island. A devoted Skippers fan, he loved everything about his hometown of North Kingstown. He was a talented automotive technician and specialized in diagnostics. Mark was previously employed by Robert’s Automotive and Mulzer’s Car Care. Pursuing his passion, he founded Updike’s Newtowne Coffee Roasting Company and won several Best of Rhode Island awards for his coffee roasting excellence. Mark’s expertise and knowledge was respected by many. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Stephanie, Mark was the loving father of Lilly F. Additon and May S. Additon; brother of Martha L. Kauffman, Robin E. Myers (husband, Ken), and Bethany M. Additon (husband, Andrew Barber). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mark also leaves behind his dogs, Driftwood “Woody” and Lola.
A Celebration of Mark’s Life will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. His burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark’s name to a charity of your choice. Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
