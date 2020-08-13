Stella M. Cunningham

Stella M. (Bojdunik) Cunningham, age 100 and 11 months, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. Not one to ever be told what to do, she went on her own terms after a brief battle with COVID19. A lifelong Rhode Islander, born in Providence but spending most of her life in Warwick, she was the loving wife of the late George J. Cunningham, Jr. and daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Dulik) Bojdunik who immigrated from Austria-Poland in the early 1900’s.
She was the beloved mother of Marilyn Hanselman, and Ellen A. Grennan (Thomas) both of North Kingstown; devoted Nana of Megan Spitler (James), Kelly Smith (Rip), and Matthew Grennan (Stefanie); treasured great-Nana of Brianna and Keri Spitler and Isla and Grennan Smith. Mrs. Cunningham was predeceased by her sister Jane Akerley and brother Frank Bojdunik.
Stella attended Johnson and Wales Business School after graduating from Central High School in 1937 and was employed by the Providence Athenaeum as a bookkeeper for many years into her early 80’s. She was a communicant of St. Catherine Parish in Warwick. She enjoyed baking and perhaps you were lucky enough to share her Toll House cookies, marble squares, Polish cookies, or many pies - apple was definitely her signature. She was a determined woman with a contagious laugh who’s facial expressions always showed what she was really feeling - she will be greatly missed by all who crossed her path.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Friday Aug 7, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Parish in North Kingstown (please respect mask wearing and social distancing guidelines for safety). Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Abbey’s Hope: 5021 Vernon Ave S #164 Edina, MN 55436 https://abbeyshope.org/ or the RI Alzheimer’s Association 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906 https://www.alz.org/ri are appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.