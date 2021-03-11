Mariann Patalano (Vitale), 67, of Wakefield, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at home. She was the wife of James J. Patalano. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Antionetta (Russo) Vitale of Wakefield and the late Joseph Vitale.
Mariann was a dedicated teacher for the Warwick School Department for many years.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Jessica Gelabert and her husband Jorge of FL and Bethany Cardarelli and her husband Mark (FF. NKFD) of Warwick; three grandchildren, Nicholas Gelabert, Autumn and Grayson Cardarelli and two brothers, Joseph Vitale of Bristol and Robert Vitale of Boston.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, 9-10 am, in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St., Wakefield. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 143 Main St., Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences,
