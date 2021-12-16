LaVerne Turco

LaVerne “Lovey” Turco (Kiss) of Wakefield. Born in Cleveland, OH to Albert and Helen (Kinzel) Kiss, who both passed away when she was a young child and was raised by William and Katherine (Kinzel) Octavic.
She attended Rhodes High School in Cleveland. She worked at Woolworth Company and The White Motor Company before moving to Wakefield, RI after marrying the love of her life Dr. Vincent R. Turco in 1956. They moved to Wakefield, RI to start their new life where she was a homemaker and devoted mother of five. She also had time to volunteer for several charities and was elected Moderator of elections for several years.
She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Vincent R. Turco whom she was married to for 53 years and her eldest son Natale “Nat” Turco. She is survived by her sister Delores Safko (Kiss) and three nieces in Ohio; her children Patricia McConnell of Wakefield, Katherine Turco of Fairbanks, Alaska, Vincent J.P. Turco (Cheryl) of Kingston and Keith Turco of Durango, Colorado; four grandchildren whom she adored, Molli McConnell Sebrier (Pierre) of Paris France, Adam McConnell of Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, B. Rae Turco and Joseph Turco of Kingston. Along with several nieces and nephews. Lovey will be remembered as a giving and open hearted person and great cook of Italian cuisine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St., Wakefield. Visiting hours were held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. In Lieu of flowers contributions in memory of LaVerne may be made to URI Athletics c/o U.R.I. Foundation & Alumni Engagement, P.O. Box 1700 Kingston, RI 02881. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
