Lauralee A. Almeida, age 59, of Somerset, MA, passed peacefully on July 28,2020 of ALS, leaving behind her beloved husband of over 30 years, Michael A. Almeida.
Laurelee was the daughter of Irene (Archacki) Jezewski, of North Kingstown, RI, and the late Eugene Jezewski. She is also survived by her daughters Allison Almeida of Raleigh, NC and Sidney Almeida and her husband Hector Villalba of Leominster, MA; and her brother Stephen Jezewski of North Kingstown, RI. Lauralee was predeceased by her sister Doreen Spatt of Narragansett, RI.
Born in Haderslev, Denmark, Lauralee grew up in Rhode Island and graduated from North Kingstown High School. After a career at Aetna, she enjoyed her work as a teacher’s aide at Chace Street School in Somerset. Lauralee was blessed with a beautiful smile and a vivacious personality. A consummate soccer mama, Lauralee loved to host her daughters’ pool parties and sleepovers. Summers found Lauralee and her family on their sojourns around the US, anywhere with warm temperatures and a coastline. She enjoyed poking around yard sales with Michael, as well as Bunco nights with her lady friends. Lauralee doted on her dogs Rusty, Paulie, and Luke.
With the tireless support of Michael, Lauralee faced her battle with ALS bravely and quietly. During her time with ALS, Lauralee was cared for with great compassion and kindness by the Healy Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital. A fundraiser for the Healy Center, in Lauralee’s honor, has been established with contributions to be made at because.massgeneral.org.
Calling hours were held July 31 at Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home in Fall River. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please visit www.rogersfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.