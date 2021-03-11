Galen Leonard-Wolfenden, 28, of South Kingstown passed away unexpectedly at home on February 27, 2021. He was born in Wakefield on October 16, 1992 to Linda Leonard and Bryan Wolfenden. Galen graduated from South Kingstown High School, where he played percussion in the band for 4 years, and attended CCRI.
Galen had a passion for music and photography. He was an accomplished musician, playing the electric and acoustic guitar, bass, and drums. With a creative eye, he captured countless breathtaking photographs throughout his life, which he loved to share with friends and family. Galen enjoyed working with his hands and being outdoors, and was employed full-time as a foundation and concrete specialist with South County Builders.
Galen lived for summers at the beach and enjoyed hiking and camping with friends and family. He had recently traveled throughout Europe for three months and was looking forward to a trip to Southeast Asia post-COVID. Galen’s bright and positive energy uplifted the spirits of everyone he encountered. He was known for having a quick smile, a warm hug and made friends easily. Galen will be loved, cherished and missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
He leaves behind his father Bryan and his partner Liz, his mother Linda and stepfather Jeff Sternberg, sister Julie and her partner Karley, sister Amy and her partner Phil and their baby Freya, as well as a large number of close friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Avery Storti Funeral Home. An outdoor Celebration of Galen’s Life will be planned in the near future and all are welcome to attend.
