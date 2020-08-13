Bernard Vanderlaan

Bernard “Arthur” Vanderlaan, 88, of Perryville passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7th.
He was the beloved husband of Janet (Carpenter) Vanderlaan for 61 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Bernard and Irene (Buntin) Vanderlaan. He lived his life with great integrity, fairness, honesty and faithfulness.
Mr. Vanderlaan was employed by the former Warren Pump for over thirty years before retiring and taking a job with Vibco for twelve years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict where he was stationed in Hawaii. He loved to share stories of service time in Hawaii. He enjoyed playing golf, photography, bike riding and was a car enthusiast. Mr. Vanderlaan was a longtime faithful member of the Perryville Bible Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his four children Carol Nelle of Charlestown, Eric Vanderlaan of Vero Beach, FL, David Vanderlaan of Perryville and Peter Vanderlaan of West Kingston.
He especially loved and admired all of his ten grandchildren. He was the brother of the late William Rankin.
Visiting hours and a funeral service were held at the Perryville Bible Church, Perryville on Wednesday.
Burial with military honors followed in the Perryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Perryville Bible Church, 220 Moonstone Beach Road, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
